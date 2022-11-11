Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Riverscape considers adding seasonal lights to Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
wibqam.com
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
wibqam.com
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
wibqam.com
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.
wibqam.com
Baker pleads guilty to theft of fallen officer funds
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County. Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.
wibqam.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
MyWabashValley.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
