ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Riverscape considers adding seasonal lights to Fairbanks Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
DANVILLE, IL
wibqam.com

West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wibqam.com

Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Baker pleads guilty to theft of fallen officer funds

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County. Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Potential murder-suicide investigation underway

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy