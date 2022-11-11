SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County. Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO