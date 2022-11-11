ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands more ballots counted, about 72,000 to go

The Kern County Elections Division released its first big batch of returns since its election night count Friday afternoon. While at least an additional 30,000 ballots have been added to the total number of votes processed by county officials, many of the outcomes on significant decisions that voters faced, such as the sales tax, the term limits and even most close races, remain largely unchanged so far.
Taft Midway Driller

Stephanie L. Lumpkins

Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man pleads guilty to cockfighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]

