Read full article on original website
Related
‘Aggressive’ homeless people are main security problem in Downtown Bakersfield, business owners say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the holiday shopping season about to begin, business owners and city officials are concerned about “aggressive” homeless people sleeping in public spaces in Downtown Bakersfield. There’s a county anti-camping ordinance that’s supposed to stop people from sleeping on the streets and it’s not alone. Bakersfield has a municipal code that […]
2022 Mayor’s Ball raises money for CityServe
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Mayor’s Ball returned to Bakersfield on Saturday. Hundreds of Bakersfield community leaders, dignitaries and guests dressed their best for the evening benefiting CityServe. It was not immediately known how much money was raised for the nonprofit to help the area’s most vulnerable populations. Last year the Mayor’s Ball raised […]
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Tiney Oaks homeless shelter and navigation center coming soon to Oildale
The new project seeks to help unhoused persons who have trouble thriving in a communal shelter setting.
What parents need to know about RSV
Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health parents important information about RSV, including how the virus spreads and which kids are most vulnerable.
Sikh Women’s Association collects thousands of dollars and clothing for Bakersfield’s homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community celebrated their founder’s birthday through a celebration that brought thousands to their temple in southeast Bakersfield. During the event the Sikh Women’s Association collected donations of money and warm clothes for the homeless. We’re finally out of the triple digits but that means a new challenge is […]
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
Bakersfield Now
CAPK gets new refrigerated food truck ahead of the holidays
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Community Action Partnership unveiled a new, refrigerated food truck donated by Health Net on Thursday morning. CAPK said these trucks are the lifeblood of Kern County’s 8,000 square mile emergency food network. They carry nutritional staples like bread, protein, milk, juice, and fresh produce...
Animal rescue coalition hopes to bring awareness to the problem of dog dumping
Bakersfield Strays, a coalition of animal rescues, organized the billboards because they're tired of seeing dogs dumped, abused, and abandoned.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands more ballots counted, about 72,000 to go
The Kern County Elections Division released its first big batch of returns since its election night count Friday afternoon. While at least an additional 30,000 ballots have been added to the total number of votes processed by county officials, many of the outcomes on significant decisions that voters faced, such as the sales tax, the term limits and even most close races, remain largely unchanged so far.
Taft Midway Driller
Stephanie L. Lumpkins
Stephanie Lumpkins passed away October 28, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA surrounded by family. Stephanie was born in Bakersfield, California on December 27, 1951. She spent most of her adolescent life in Fellows where she attended Midway and Taft High School. Growing up as the daughter of avid campers and fishermen, Stephanie quickly formed a love for the outdoors. It was on a family camping trip at the Morro Bay State Park she met the love of her life, Gary Lumpkins. Gary and Stephanie wed on Feb 7, 1970 and went on to have three children. They continued the family tradition of camping and fishing throughout their marriage taking annual trips to Klamath during the summer months to escape the heat and fish for salmon on the river while creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories. Stephanie was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, friend and she will be greatly missed.
City of Bakersfield to hold 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 26th. The ceremony will take place at the Centennial Plaza.
Victim Stabbed on Bike Path in Park
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Bakersfield Police Department received a call for a stabbing at Stramler Park on the 4000 block of Chester Avenue in the city of Bakersfield Monday evening, Nov. 14. The stabbing occurred around 5:54 p.m. Officers arrived at the location and found a victim with moderate injuries.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
Man acquitted of felony in Arvin assault, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday acquitted a man of a felony assault charge stemming from an incident earlier this year in Arvin, and instead convicted him of a misdemeanor. Rudy Gomez, 36, had faced 30 years to life in prison if convicted on charges of assault with great bodily injury, […]
Man pleads guilty to cockfighting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents. According […]
Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
Bakersfield doctor’s preliminary hearing postponed, charges dismissed against 2 others
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to order a Bakersfield doctor to stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-February. Dr. Jason Helliwell is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14. It had been scheduled Monday morning. Helliwell and two others were charged […]
Comments / 2