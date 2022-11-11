Read full article on original website
Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine
TSENTRALNE, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.
Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova temporarily experienced major power outages across the country on Tuesday after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said. “Following Russia’s bombardment against the Ukrainian energy system in the last hour,...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. About a dozen demonstrators protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the start of an event hosted by the Russian delegation at the U.N. climate conference.
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words,...
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — After nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections, Israel on Tuesday swore in the most right-wing parliament in its history. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to cobble together a far-right and religious governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset. Jewish left-leaning parties — long the champions of negotiations with the Palestinians — suffered major losses in the Nov. 1 election.
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The...
UN office urges Iran to free detained peaceful protesters
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is calling on Iran's government to immediately release thousands of people who have been detained for participating in peaceful protests, faulting its “increasing harshness” as Western countries seek to ratchet up scrutiny of Tehran’s crackdown against demonstrators. Spokesman...
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The...
