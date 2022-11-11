PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's swimming and diving lost a heartbreaker to Penn on Saturday, falling to the Quakers 150.5-149.5. "That was a heartbreaker. We knew going into this meet it would be a back-and-forth battle, we competed extremely well and showed a lot of heart but, unfortunately, fell just short," said head coach Kevin Norman. "There were so many races that could have gone either way for both teams, every tenth of a second counted, but we can only look forward and continue to work hard and get healthy."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO