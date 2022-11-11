Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
brownbears.com
Women's basketball hosts Sacred Heart on Wednesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball is back home for a contest against Sacred Heart on Wednesday (Nov. 16). The game against the Pioneers will begin at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will also be on radio on the Varsity Network. Brown will be...
brownbears.com
Jones, Aiello, lead Brown to road win at Wagner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 75-62 victory over Wagner on Sunday night. Brown (1-2) earned the win behind huge performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello. Jones led the Bears with a career-high 32 points, becoming the first Bear to score 30 points in a game since Sheyna Mehta had 37 against Yale in 2019. Jones was 13-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while picking up three steals.
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need To Visit Providence in Winter
The hallmark of a “true New Englandah,” next to undying hatred of the Yankees and an inexplicable fondness for Dunkin’ Donuts, is a genuine love for the winter. Yes, this oft-maligned season is long and harsh in New England, but the dark, chilly months bring their distinctive delights: mugs of hot cocoa in swirling snow flurries, games of pond hockey, ski weekends, and long evenings by the fireplace. There’s no better place to experience these cold weather wonders than Providence in winter.
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving dominates Penn, 220.5-79.5
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears took home multiple wins....
brownbears.com
Columbia Holds off Brown in Overtime
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team overcame a 21-point deficit to force overtime, but was unable to complete the comeback as Columbia used an overtime touchdown to take down the Bears 31-24 on Senior Day at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Senior tailback...
brownbears.com
Mackenzie Leahy named Ivy League Rookie of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's basketball freshmen Mackenzie Leahy earned Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors after her play during the first week of the season. Leahy averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. The West Dundee, Ill., native also handed out six assists and had two steals during Brown's three games.
brownbears.com
Volleyball Earns Seventh Three-Set Victory to Close the Regular Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A dominating opening set and senior aces and blocks highlighted Brown volleyball's (14-9, 10-4 Ivy) regular-season finale inside the Pizzitola Sports Center as the Bears defeated Dartmouth (16-8, 8-6 Ivy) 3-0 on Saturday evening. The Bears swept the Big Green 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 in what could potentially be the second of three matches between the two programs.
Middletown holds off West Warwick to advance to DIII Super Bowl
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Middletown defeated West Warwick 14-7 Saturday night in the Division III semifinals. The Islanders will play Moses Brown for the championship.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
brownbears.com
Women’s Hockey Heads to Penn State for Weekend Series
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Unbeaten away from home this season, the Brown women's hockey team will hit the road for two games against No. 12 Penn State this Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. The two games in Happy Valley will mark Brown's fifth and sixth consecutive...
brownbears.com
Bears Drop Tough One Late at No. 12 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Brown women's hockey team overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, but 12th-ranked Penn State scored twice in the final 1:09 of regulation to hand the Bears a 4-2 loss on Monday afternoon. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Freshman Jade Iginla scored her third...
brownbears.com
Bears Shoot 59 Percent from the Field in 75-70 Loss
BALTIMORE – Brown men's basketball (0-3) shot 59.1 percent from the field and all five starters reached double figures in Sunday's 75-70 setback to Loyola (1-2) at Reitz Arena. Paxson Wojcik finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The double-double was his second of the...
brownbears.com
Men's swimming and diving falls just short in one-point loss to Penn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's swimming and diving lost a heartbreaker to Penn on Saturday, falling to the Quakers 150.5-149.5. "That was a heartbreaker. We knew going into this meet it would be a back-and-forth battle, we competed extremely well and showed a lot of heart but, unfortunately, fell just short," said head coach Kevin Norman. "There were so many races that could have gone either way for both teams, every tenth of a second counted, but we can only look forward and continue to work hard and get healthy."
brownbears.com
Late Goal Stuns Men’s Soccer in 2-1 Defeat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An 88th minute goal from Yale stunned the Brown men's soccer team in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the 2022 season finale for both teams. Junior Kojo Dadzie scored his fourth goal of the season off a penalty kick to give...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
fallriverreporter.com
Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6
Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
Band of the Week: Cranston West High School
We'll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
rimonthly.com
Oberlin Chef/Owner Benjamin Sukle Announces New Raw Bar Restaurant
For those still heartbroken by Benjamin Sukle’s first-born birch closing during the pandemic, we have just the remedy for you: the chef/owner of Oberlin, Johnson and Wales grad and multiple James Beard Foundation “Best Chef Northeast” Award nominee is once again making major moves in the local culinary scene. Two, in fact.
SK wins state title, ends NK’s bid for perfect season
CRANSTON (WPRI) – On Sunday afternoon, South Kingstown defeated rival North Kingstown to win the 2022 boys soccer state championship 3-1. The Rebels have won two of the last three titles.
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
Comments / 0