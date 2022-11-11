Read full article on original website
PRESS RELEASE FROM MONO COUNTY: CAO Bob Lawton
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (NOVEMBER 14, 2022) – Bob Lawton, Mono County. Administrative Officer, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the. International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Mr. Lawton is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to...
Preliminary Election Results for Local Inyo and Mono Counties
Very preliminary results in what seems like the longest election season, ever, are in for Inyo and. Mono Counties. With less than 40-percent of the total votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, the. final results will be tallied and certified within the next two weeks, according to Mono County’s. Registrar...
PRESS RELEASE – Inyo County to Conduct a 1% post-election Tally of Ballots from November 8.
INDEPENDENCE, CA – Danielle Sexton, Inyo County Clerk-Recorder, announces that Inyo County will conduct a 1% post-election manual tally of the ballots cast in the November 2022, Statewide General Election to provide. transparency of the election process. The random selection of 1% of all precincts for the required post-election...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
