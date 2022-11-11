ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mono County, CA

PRESS RELEASE FROM MONO COUNTY: CAO Bob Lawton

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (NOVEMBER 14, 2022) – Bob Lawton, Mono County. Administrative Officer, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the. International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Mr. Lawton is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to...
Preliminary Election Results for Local Inyo and Mono Counties

Very preliminary results in what seems like the longest election season, ever, are in for Inyo and. Mono Counties. With less than 40-percent of the total votes tallied by midnight Tuesday, the. final results will be tallied and certified within the next two weeks, according to Mono County’s. Registrar...
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
