Caldwell, ID

Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
BOISE, ID
Fruitland Police: "a day of fine-tuning to preserve any evidence"

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A new update in the case of missing now 6-year-old Michael Vaughn. Fruitland Police received what they are calling a credible tip from someone who lives inside the home where Police have been digging and investigating since Sunday. Chief Huff of the Fruitland Police says...
FRUITLAND, ID
City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
KUNA, ID
Looking for a Christmas gift? Here's a monster of an idea

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Monster Jam returns to Nampa for a weekend at the Ford Idaho Center at 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. from March 10-12, 2023. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Here's...
NAMPA, ID
Update: power restored near Kuna

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
KUNA, ID
New lead in Michael Vaughan search

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared. The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives. Fruitland Police are working with other...
FRUITLAND, ID

