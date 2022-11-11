Read full article on original website
Updates in the Michael Vaughan Disappearance: Everything You Need to KnowNikFruitland, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Post Register
Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
Post Register
Fruitland Police: "a day of fine-tuning to preserve any evidence"
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A new update in the case of missing now 6-year-old Michael Vaughn. Fruitland Police received what they are calling a credible tip from someone who lives inside the home where Police have been digging and investigating since Sunday. Chief Huff of the Fruitland Police says...
Post Register
City of Kuna reporting water line break at Linder and 2nd St.
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — In a Facebook post, the City of Kuna Idaho announced there has been a water line break at Linder and 2nd St. The City is working to resolve the issue and restore services. CBS2 will update this story when more information is available.
Post Register
Looking for a Christmas gift? Here's a monster of an idea
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Monster Jam returns to Nampa for a weekend at the Ford Idaho Center at 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. from March 10-12, 2023. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Here's...
Post Register
Fruitland Police return to home related to Michael Vaughan disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Fruitland Police and other agencies began digging up soil from a home near the area where Michael Vaughan disappeared. Michael, now 6 years old, went missing over a year ago. At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff confirmed police were...
Post Register
Update: power restored near Kuna
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Post Register
New lead in Michael Vaughan search
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared. The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives. Fruitland Police are working with other...
Post Register
Woman appears in court in connection to disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of now 6-year-old Michael Vaughan appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors say Sarah Wondra failed to report a death to the coroner. The state asked for a high bond. The judge set it at $500,000. The judge sealed...
Post Register
Fruitland Police believe woman may have known about death of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - New details from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff as the department continues to search for 6 year-old Michael Vaughan. Chief Huff says the occupant of the house where they are digging, Sarah Wondra, may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it. Police...
