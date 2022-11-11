Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KFOX 14
Streets around Montwood High School blocked off due to investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School are blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives are blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating a situation at the high school, which caused staff and students to evacuate the campus. Sign up to...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
KFOX 14
How does NM test for potential hazards before cannabis products hit the market?
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
KFOX 14
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
KFOX 14
Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
KFOX 14
Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest hosts silent auction at 'Christmas at the Winery'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A holiday event organized by local Girl Scouts aims at raising money. Decorated Christmas trees that are donated will be auctioned. The Christmas at the Winery event promises food, local wine, music and dancing for attendees who will be able to bid on auction items.
KFOX 14
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
KFOX 14
Power lines to be replaced in East El Paso impacting commuters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Electric started improvements on its electrical infrastructure along N. Zaragoza Road to Saul Kleinfeld Drive Monday morning. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services, according to a news release provided by the utility company.
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
