Las Cruces, NM

golobos.com

UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Streets around Montwood High School blocked off due to investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School are blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives are blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are investigating a situation at the high school, which caused staff and students to evacuate the campus. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

How does NM test for potential hazards before cannabis products hit the market?

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening with snow developing late

It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Power lines to be replaced in East El Paso impacting commuters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Electric started improvements on its electrical infrastructure along N. Zaragoza Road to Saul Kleinfeld Drive Monday morning. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services, according to a news release provided by the utility company.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)  – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

