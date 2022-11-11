Read full article on original website
Library seeks volunteers who have a way with numbers
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Library is seeking volunteers to help residents prepare their taxes. The free income tax preparation program prepared more than 400 tax returns last year and is recruiting tax preparers, client coordinators, and translators to work shifts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays during the tax season, Jan. 28-April 13.
Teton County Scholarship Program opens today
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Fund for Public Education and Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, in partnership with Teton County School District, are pleased to announce the launch of the 2023 Teton County Scholarship Program (TCSP). Over 200 scholarship opportunities are available to all Teton County, Wyoming high school seniors, including homeschooled students. The program’s generous donors include individuals, families, nonprofits, businesses and civic organizations, all with a passion for education and our local youth.
WATCH: How forest service rangers conduct burns in the winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you ever wondered how the Forest Service manages to conduct prescribed burns when the ground is covered with snow?. The Bridger Teton National Forest Service explained how they get the job done with the terra torch. This device is connected to a pump on a UTV or pickup truck and allows fire personnel the ability to get snowy piles going much more accessible than a traditional drip torch.
New mural celebrates JHHS sister city relationship
JACKSON, Wyo. — A new mural will soon go up in the Garaman Tunnel underpass, created by Jackson Hole High School students to celebrate the relationship between sister cities Jackson, WY and Tlaxcala, Mexico. This fall, thirty-five high school students contributed to the new mural project, as part of...
