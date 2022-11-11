JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you ever wondered how the Forest Service manages to conduct prescribed burns when the ground is covered with snow?. The Bridger Teton National Forest Service explained how they get the job done with the terra torch. This device is connected to a pump on a UTV or pickup truck and allows fire personnel the ability to get snowy piles going much more accessible than a traditional drip torch.

