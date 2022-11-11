Read full article on original website
WLOX
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launches in Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Job Corps students in Gulfport and across America will soon have even more opportunities thanks to an initiative announced Monday by the Department of Labor. The DOL is expanding its pre-apprenticeship opportunities, and promising to connect Job Corps students to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will...
WLOX
Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
WLOX
Waveland community holds fundraising for Mayor Mike Smith
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - In politics, as it is in life, it’s not just what you do for people that counts, but it’s also how you make them feel. And Waveland Mayor Mike Smith does his job well. “When I met him and started talking to him, I...
WLOX
Couple shares their story on why they want to open a medical marijuana cultivation business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana became legal back in February in the state of Mississippi, and we are now starting to see people across the state break into the industry. On Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved Paul and Courtney Paolillo’s request to purchase property in...
WLOX
Extra Tables deliveries over 3,000 boxes of turkey to Coast food pantries
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Food is key to every Thanksgiving, but some Mississippians struggle to daily to find enough food to feed their families, leaving them to turn to food pantries like The Lord Is My Help in Ocean Springs. “Right now, the need has been much higher than...
WLOX
Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 39th annual Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew thousands to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. Shoppers from throughout the region looking for some good bargains and enjoying a long-time or even a new family tradition. To really experience...
WLOX
Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 7,000 families in need
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is preparing to distribute nearly 200,000 pounds of food to more than 7,000 families in our community. Feeding the Gulf Coast will, through community partners and multiple distributions sites across its service area, provide each family with a...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
WLOX
Pascagoula to transform old Clark Seafood area at River Park into marina, mixed-use space
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Visions of a marina in Pascagoula are becoming clear. The city received $4.4 million from Gov. Tate Reeves in RESTORE Act funding on Thursday. The money will fund a marina located right off Highway 90 at River Park, along with a mixed-use space for potential restaurants and businesses.
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
WLOX
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street. Officers found a man’s body Tuesday morning inside Cypress Lane townhomes. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 39-year-old Ricky Davis of Gulfport. Switzer said Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds...
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
WLOX
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list. Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.
Court: Man responsible for distribution of 20 pounds of meth in Mississippi sentenced to 25 years in prison
A Mississippi man who was responsible for the possession and distribution of approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine in South Mississippi was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stokes Marque Wells, 30, of Mount Olive was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Wells was...
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery
Thursday, November 10, 2022, Aundra Cain of Gulfport, pled guilty earlier this week to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Cain to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
