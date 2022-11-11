ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS



WLOX

Pre-apprenticeship initiative launches in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Job Corps students in Gulfport and across America will soon have even more opportunities thanks to an initiative announced Monday by the Department of Labor. The DOL is expanding its pre-apprenticeship opportunities, and promising to connect Job Corps students to Registered Apprenticeship programs. The effort will...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 39th annual Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew thousands to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. Shoppers from throughout the region looking for some good bargains and enjoying a long-time or even a new family tradition. To really experience...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Is Hattiesburg below sea level?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street. Officers found a man’s body Tuesday morning inside Cypress Lane townhomes. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 39-year-old Ricky Davis of Gulfport. Switzer said Davis died from multiple gunshot wounds...
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list. Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Gulfport Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

Thursday, November 10, 2022, Aundra Cain of Gulfport, pled guilty earlier this week to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Cain to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County fire crews had busy Sunday morning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four volunteer fire departments in Lamar County spent a busy Sunday morning trying to contain a completely-engaged house fire. The structure reportedly was “fully-involved” when the first units from Northeast Lamar Fire and Rescue arrived. Northeast eventually was joined by units from three...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

