GPT prepares for 29th season

Just a few weeks ago, when the Baskerville: Sherlock Holmes Mystery performance ended, Great Plains Theatre announced its 29th season of performances. Coming in 2023, shows include their main stage productions, Plain Great Players Youth Academy Productions, and their Live Literature Shows. Tickets for these shows are available to purchase, according to Mitchell Aiello, Artistic & Education Director at Great Plains Theatre

“Just last week we put our season tickets on sale, which are for the five main stage shows that are coming next year,” he said.