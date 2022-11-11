ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Tests Boundaries in Hilarious Way

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNtF5_0j7cGEti00

Put down the marker.

Toddlers love nothing more than to test boundaries. It's just hardwired into their mischievous little bodies, the desire to push buttons until their parents are just about ready to give in and do anything. It's why toddlers are so challenging to raise: because you just never know when they're going to decide to try and drive you out of your mind.

Like the toddler in this video from @_jhannon . She's just innocently coloring with some markers...except maybe she'll stick this one in her eye. Nope! She won't...but maybe she'll color her face? Nope! This game of face-coloring chicken could go on all day. "Someone help," wrote the mom.

View the original article to see embedded media.

That's some serious spunk! Toddlers are so amazing, the way they can just stare you right in the face with so much defiance. And it's totally just a game to them, even if your blood pressure is rising by the second. Why should toddlers get upset about this stuff? They just want to see what's gonna happen. It's a lesson in cause and effect, as well as the limits of a parent's patience.

Commenters were very well-acquainted with this brand of toddler behavior...
"Her intrusive thoughts almost won"
"At least she didn’t do it! My kid would’ve colored his face the tables the walls in the time it would take me to get to him"
"she's just makin sure you're paying attention"
"That slow glance up at you has me dying"
"Lmao just had to make sure she wasn’t supposed to be doing that"
"My toddler stares at me in the eyes while taking a quick bite of the marker tip"

At the end of the day, any parent who gives their toddler markers to color with is taking their life in their hands.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
WeHaveKids

Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
232
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy