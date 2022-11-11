Toddler Tests Boundaries in Hilarious Way

Put down the marker.

Toddlers love nothing more than to test boundaries. It's just hardwired into their mischievous little bodies, the desire to push buttons until their parents are just about ready to give in and do anything. It's why toddlers are so challenging to raise: because you just never know when they're going to decide to try and drive you out of your mind.

Like the toddler in this video from @_jhannon . She's just innocently coloring with some markers...except maybe she'll stick this one in her eye. Nope! She won't...but maybe she'll color her face? Nope! This game of face-coloring chicken could go on all day. "Someone help," wrote the mom.

That's some serious spunk! Toddlers are so amazing, the way they can just stare you right in the face with so much defiance. And it's totally just a game to them, even if your blood pressure is rising by the second. Why should toddlers get upset about this stuff? They just want to see what's gonna happen. It's a lesson in cause and effect, as well as the limits of a parent's patience.

Commenters were very well-acquainted with this brand of toddler behavior...

"Her intrusive thoughts almost won"

"At least she didn’t do it! My kid would’ve colored his face the tables the walls in the time it would take me to get to him"

"she's just makin sure you're paying attention"

"That slow glance up at you has me dying"

"Lmao just had to make sure she wasn’t supposed to be doing that"

"My toddler stares at me in the eyes while taking a quick bite of the marker tip"



At the end of the day, any parent who gives their toddler markers to color with is taking their life in their hands.