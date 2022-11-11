Tyrese Maxey is trying to do what James Harden does best

With Harden sidelined for a while, Tyrese Maxey is hungry for the opportunity to become the leader and PG for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey , the 2020 first-round pick by the 76ers, has been trying to do justice to his playing position since signing with the franchise. And it is safe to say that besides James Harden and Joel Embiid , he has been the most consistent scorer for the 76ers this season.

Now that Harden has been out after suffering a tendon strain, Tyrese's stats have dropped, albeit his assists count has increased since he is trying to fill in the primary PG position on the team. Doc Rivers needs to maximize Maxey's potential now that he has a great opportunity to be the designated PG and SG of the team.

Tyrese Maxey's performances over the years for the Sixers

Maxey has played an integral role in the franchise's bid toward the playoff season for two years in a row. He has stepped up whenever called upon and has justified his skills on the court.

His stats with the Sixers have been sublime. The underdog player on the roster performed the best in the last season's playoff round in the unit. Maxey has established himself as one of the Sixers' toughest workers. As a result, even in trying circumstances, the young guard maintains his confidence.

Building up the strength to fend off pressure is important

Now that the coach entrusts him to perform at a higher level and expects his young shoulders to start to take responsibility for the whole team, young Tyreseis feeling the pressure of the situation. He is being asked to do what the Beard does, which isn't an easy task for any PG or SG.

Tyrese is increasingly becoming Doc River s' favorite guy, and Doc has previously admitted that he is constantly in Maxey's ear, asking him to be more aggressive. It shows that if you have good backing from a mindful staff and are tireless in your pursuit, that builds up your mental toughness to perform in difficult situations on the court.