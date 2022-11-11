2022 White Sox in Review: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel will be remembered as one of the most unlikeable White Sox players of all time and a free-agent bust.

Dallas Keuchel saw his time with the Chicago White Sox come to an end when he was DFA’d on May 30, 2022. Once upon a time (the 2020 offseason), Keuchel was one of baseball's prize free-agent signings. But the veteran lefty was simply abysmal following a strong 2020 campaign.

He did not make the Sox postseason roster in 2021 and entered the 2022 season with question marks aplenty. His poor performance did not come as a surprise to anyone after seeing how badly things ended for him in 2021.

Dallas Keuchel's 2022 Season

Nevertheless, the White Sox decided it was prudent to begin a season with World Series aspirations by still trotting out the veteran, whose skills had diminished. Keuchel made eight starts for the South Siders and posted a 7.88 ERA across 32 innings .

At that point, the White Sox decided it was time to cut ties with the former Cy Young winner. Keuchel still received a handsome salary of roughly $18 million from the White Sox in 2022. The lefty tried to catch on with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers but endured even worse struggles.

Dallas Keuchel never seemed to fit in with the Chicago White Sox. Some of the things he said to the media didn’t exactly scream "good teammate" either. Keuchel made comments about defensive alignments and never seemed to hold himself accountable for his poor performances. Hell, his mom even chimed in with similar sentiments .

Keuchel will be remembered as one of the most unlikeable White Sox players of all time and a free-agent bust.

Final Grade: F-