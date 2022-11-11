ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run

Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
It's UCLA week: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

A berth in the Pac-12 football championship game is on the line for the USC Trojans this weekend.  Ahead of the showdown, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk about the rivalry in the eighth episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast.  Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to ...
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake

The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
