Anthony Rizzo was set to be one of the hottest first basemen available in MLB free agency but the Yankees have taken him off the market. While so much attention has been paid to what will happen with the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge this offseason, general manager Brian Cashman has much more on his plate than that. And apparently the first order of business was taking care of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team acquired at the 2021 trade deadline from the Cubs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO