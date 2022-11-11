Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
The Top Contenders To Purchase The Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder went on camera with ESPN and defended himself after years of public outrage. “They’ve been very supportive,” Snyder said of his fellow owners. “They’ve been great.”. That was in 2014, when the Washington owner’s sole debacle was the offensive team name. Snyder hasn’t done...
Antonio Brown continues to dig hole revealing Tom Brady messages
Antonio Brown just can’t help himself after his departure from the NFL. He only makes himself look bad going after Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is just going to keep being a problem, isn’t he? Despite no longer being on the Buccaneers, he sure always finds a way to keep him former team at quarterback at the forefront of his attention.
NBA Star Kevin Durant Wants to Join Washington Commanders’ New Ownership Group
The National Football League’s Washington Commanders has been embroiled in controversies for several years. Even with CBS News reporting that the District of Columbia attorney general’s office just filed a lawsuit last Thursday against the team, there is interest from many suitors to purchase the franchise. This includes...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera sounds off on Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday
The Washington Commanders’ laundry list of rivals increased by one this offseason after they acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Because of that, fans surely took pleasure in the widespread lambasting of the Colts after they fired Frank Reich as head coach and appointed Jeff Saturday as his replacement.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running
The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
Jeff Bezos doesn't deny reports that he might buy the NFL's Washington Commanders: 'We'll just have to wait and see'
Multiple news outlets reported earlier this month that Bezos plans to team up with music mogul Jay-Z to buy the Commanders, the DC-area franchise.
How NBA Star Jimmy Butler Discovered Blu Scapra, His Favorite Off-Court Shoe Brand
Sometimes you need a little help from your friends. NBA star Jimmy Butler, who laces up Li-Ning shoes on the basketball court, wears something far different when off the hardwood. During the offseason, the sneaker of choice for the Miami Heat baller was from Blu Scarpa, a brand founded by his friend, footwear entrepreneur Matthew Chevellard. Since meeting several years ago, Butler and Chevallard have built an unshakable friendship — although their relationship has no business ties. The two, however, share a commonality in a relentless entrepreneurial spirit. Butler’s has brought his vision to life through Big Face Coffee, an idea that famously...
Anthony Rizzo contract details: Yankees keep slugger in New York
Anthony Rizzo was set to be one of the hottest first basemen available in MLB free agency but the Yankees have taken him off the market. While so much attention has been paid to what will happen with the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge this offseason, general manager Brian Cashman has much more on his plate than that. And apparently the first order of business was taking care of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team acquired at the 2021 trade deadline from the Cubs.
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta
The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to
Astros: Anthony Rizzo and 3 other Yankees free agents worth signing
Anthony Rizzo is only one of the New York Yankees free agents the Houston Astros should consider signing this offseason. The Houston Astros are in hot pursuit of New York Yankees free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo. After sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS last month, it looks like Houston is ready for another victory against their greatest American League foe.
