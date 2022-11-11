ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown continues to dig hole revealing Tom Brady messages

Antonio Brown just can’t help himself after his departure from the NFL. He only makes himself look bad going after Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is just going to keep being a problem, isn’t he? Despite no longer being on the Buccaneers, he sure always finds a way to keep him former team at quarterback at the forefront of his attention.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse

The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
DETROIT, MI
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running

The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How NBA Star Jimmy Butler Discovered Blu Scapra, His Favorite Off-Court Shoe Brand

Sometimes you need a little help from your friends. NBA star Jimmy Butler, who laces up Li-Ning shoes on the basketball court, wears something far different when off the hardwood. During the offseason, the sneaker of choice for the Miami Heat baller was from Blu Scarpa, a brand founded by his friend, footwear entrepreneur Matthew Chevellard. Since meeting several years ago, Butler and Chevallard have built an unshakable friendship — although their relationship has no business ties. The two, however, share a commonality in a relentless entrepreneurial spirit. Butler’s has brought his vision to life through Big Face Coffee, an idea that famously...
MIAMI, FL
Anthony Rizzo contract details: Yankees keep slugger in New York

Anthony Rizzo was set to be one of the hottest first basemen available in MLB free agency but the Yankees have taken him off the market. While so much attention has been paid to what will happen with the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge this offseason, general manager Brian Cashman has much more on his plate than that. And apparently the first order of business was taking care of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team acquired at the 2021 trade deadline from the Cubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astros: Anthony Rizzo and 3 other Yankees free agents worth signing

Anthony Rizzo is only one of the New York Yankees free agents the Houston Astros should consider signing this offseason. The Houston Astros are in hot pursuit of New York Yankees free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo. After sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS last month, it looks like Houston is ready for another victory against their greatest American League foe.
HOUSTON, TX
