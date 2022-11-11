ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon prepares for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases and other viral infections

By Ben Botkin, Oregon Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
Comments / 28

Deana Costello
4d ago

Another lock down coming...Democrats agenda to shut more small businesses down and keep more people on welfare because those are the chosen sheep...the ones that believe everything they say and dont care for our country or communities...The ones who like being told what to do...The very people who screwed Oregonians again...Only this time it will far worse than Brown...

theyworkforusduh
4d ago

BS democrats will shut us down to put all small businesses totaling closed. They want us to rely on the government and if they do they will succeed in their socialist agenda.

Ava
3d ago

Why is it two years in and people still don’t get how dangerous the viruses are. Shows how compassion for others went out the door in 2016 and continues to grow. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals. When those that turn there nose up at masks, have their children turned away at the hospital because they have no beds then it will be on them for the crisis they find themselves in. Same goes for COVID and the Flu.

