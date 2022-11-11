ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators.
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City

Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

City Park Tennis Courts Freeze Over For a Second Year

Plans for converting the City Park tennis courts into three seasonal ice rinks are sliding into their second year. Despite brief bouts of last year’s mild December weather, officials at the Park City Ice Arena think the temporary ice rinks are well worth a repeat. “I thought it was...
KPCW

Park City kicks off winter Bonanza Flat Transit to Trails

The free service started this week for skiers, snowshoers, fat tire bikers, or anyone looking to enjoy the winter bliss up in Bonanza Flat. People will get picked up at the Munchkin Lot in Bonanza Park, and taken up to Empire Pass via Twisted Branch Road. Twisted Branch is a private road, and the city reached an agreement with the owner and the Empire Pass Master Owners Association to use it.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan

Pro-development changes in the draft master plan for the Northpoint area, containing large segments of Salt Lake City’s last agricultural land, have riled elements of the public and caused the city’s planning commissioners to hit pause. Staff from the city’s Planning Division presented its latest draft of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

