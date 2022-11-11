Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Suzanne Harrison declares victory in the Salt Lake County Council Dist. B race
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Democrat Suzanne Harrison declared victory in the Salt Lake County Council at-large B race on Monday, Nov. 14. The latest ballot results show Harrison leading Republican Richard Snelgrove by 31,948 votes, which is a 10.16% advantage that the councilmember-elect said “would be extremely difficult to overcome with the remaining ballots.” […]
kpcw.org
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie...
Park Record
Main Street opposes renewal of Park City’s contract with the Silly Market
The Park Silly Sunday Market and the brick-and-mortar businesses along Main Street in the 15 years since the debut of the open-air bazaar have attempted to reach compromises about a list of issues, but the sides have never seemed to be in complete agreement. The Silly Market sees the event...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
kpcw.org
Tokyo-trained couple creating ramen to warm the soul in Park City
Owners CC and Mike Harrison opened Hana Ramen Bar with one goal in mind, to serve up the best soul warming ramen possible. CC and Mike, ramen chef who trained under legendary Chef Koitani from Tokyo, shared how they are making food to warm the soul. Roger is a retired...
Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City
Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio! All the details:
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
kmyu.tv
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
kpcw.org
Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
utahstories.com
The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City
Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
Park Record
City Park Tennis Courts Freeze Over For a Second Year
Plans for converting the City Park tennis courts into three seasonal ice rinks are sliding into their second year. Despite brief bouts of last year’s mild December weather, officials at the Park City Ice Arena think the temporary ice rinks are well worth a repeat. “I thought it was...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Park City kicks off winter Bonanza Flat Transit to Trails
The free service started this week for skiers, snowshoers, fat tire bikers, or anyone looking to enjoy the winter bliss up in Bonanza Flat. People will get picked up at the Munchkin Lot in Bonanza Park, and taken up to Empire Pass via Twisted Branch Road. Twisted Branch is a private road, and the city reached an agreement with the owner and the Empire Pass Master Owners Association to use it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
buildingsaltlake.com
Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan
Pro-development changes in the draft master plan for the Northpoint area, containing large segments of Salt Lake City’s last agricultural land, have riled elements of the public and caused the city’s planning commissioners to hit pause. Staff from the city’s Planning Division presented its latest draft of the...
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
kjzz.com
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
