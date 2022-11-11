Contrary to popular belief, Black cinema was rich and abundant before the boom of blaxploitation films in the late '60s and '70s. "Is That Black Enough For You?!?," a new Netflix documentary that premiered Nov. 11, not only gives these films their flowers, but it also magnifies the historical revolution behind Black cinema that's often gone unheard. With archival footage and interviews with Black film legends like Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Samuel L. Jackson, and more, "Is That Black Enough For You?!?" director and historian Elvis Mitchell examines the grandeur of Black creators in film — from their origins in the early 1900s to the landmark era of the '70s.

