ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University

Spectrum: HPU Honors Thousands of Veterans

High Point University students, faculty and staff honored more than 1,500 veterans at the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11. Veterans were treated to a complimentary breakfast, patriotic salutes, inspiring messages, a blanket and more. HPU professor and veteran Larry Quinn shared what this event means to veterans.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Family Shares Why They Are Thankful

Every year, the HPU family counts their blessings through The Gratitude Project. HPU students shared the people and opportunities for which they are grateful, including their HPU professors. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 – It’s the season of thankfulness, and the High Point University family is sharing what they...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Expands Access to Innovators Program

Phil M Jones will serve as HPU’s Persuasion Expert in Residence. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 – High Point University is welcoming another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program. Motivational business speaker and international bestselling author Phil M Jones joins HPU as the Persuasion Expert in Residence.
High Point University

HPU Hosts 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

The university welcomed more than 1,500 veterans and their families for the celebration. This year’s featured speaker was Afghanistan war veteran Redmond Ramos. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 – High Point University welcomed more than 1,500 people to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center today for the 12th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, honoring veterans who have served our nation.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

WXII: HPU Fraternity Supports Veterans With Operation K.A.R.E.

HPU students in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity are preparing to give two wounded veterans two Track Chairs that they raised money for through Operation K.A.R.E. during HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Operation K.A.R.E. is a student-led initiative that was started on HPU’s campus in 2016. Michael Esposito, one of the founding members, shared with WXII more about the meaning behind the initiative and what makes it impactful to veterans and their families.
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy