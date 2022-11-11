HPU students in the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity are preparing to give two wounded veterans two Track Chairs that they raised money for through Operation K.A.R.E. during HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Operation K.A.R.E. is a student-led initiative that was started on HPU’s campus in 2016. Michael Esposito, one of the founding members, shared with WXII more about the meaning behind the initiative and what makes it impactful to veterans and their families.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO