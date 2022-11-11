ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook's 3-point shooting isn't the best, but he's currently posting better names than eight NBA stars.

A lot has been said about Russell Westbrook's 3-point shooting, and with due reason. The star point guard has never been a shooter, and he earned an infamous nickname, thanks to that. Westbrook can do whatever he can while attacking the rim, but when it comes to long distance, he struggles a lot.

Well, this season, that might be changing. It's not like he's become Stephen Curry all of a sudden, but Westbrook is shooting better from beyond the arc , posting interesting numbers in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's shown big improvement coming off the bench .

Russ isn't going to win a game thanks to his 3-point shooting, but it seems like people are overlooking what he can do from deep. He's not the greatest shooter of all time, but he can brag about having a better percentage than eight NBA stars right now.

At the time this is being written, Russ is shooting 32.5% from deep this season, which is far away from the No. 1 spot occupied by Kelly Olynyk's 56.8%. Still, this is enough to beat a series of players who one would expect to have better numbers than Russ in this item.

Kevin Durant (32.4%), Trae Young (30.6%), Jordan Poole (30,1%), Jalen Brunson (29.5%), CJ McCollum (29.1%), Luka Doncic (29.9%), Kyrie Irving (28.0%), and LeBron James (23.9%) all rank lower than Russell Westbrook on this list .

The former NBA MVP won't be a 3-point guy all of a sudden, but it's interesting to see that he's posting better numbers than all of these guys. Of course, this can always change over the course of the season, but right now, Russ can brag about his 3-point shooting percentage.

Still, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to win games this season, and many people think their lack of shooting is playing a big role in that. Russ' percentage isn't enough for them, but he's not responsible for this bad moment. The Lakers have made huge mistakes over the past couple of years , and they are the only ones who can make them right.

