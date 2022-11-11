Polk Jackson Perry Fire District receives $243K state grant to hire new staff

An Ashland woman accused of blowing up her home last spring will stand trial on felony arson charges next month. The trial of 62-year old Shawna Davis is scheduled to begin December 13th in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Davis’ house exploded May 29th and prosecutors contend she deliberately allowed it to fill up with natural gas beforehand. If convicted, Davis could spend up to three years behind bars.

