Polk Jackson Perry Fire District receives $243K state grant to hire new staff

ashlandsource.com
Ashland County ends deal for autopsies with Cuyahoga County, will send bodies to Lucas County
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Coroner’s Office will no longer send bodies to Cuyahoga County for autopsy services. Instead, bodies destined for autopsy services will head to Lucas County, where its coroner’s office performs the service for all types of deaths, including overdoses.
ashlandsource.com
6 inducted into Ashland County Women of Achievement 2022 class
ASHLAND — Six inductees in early November joined a group of more than 200 women in Ashland County who have been recognized for their achievements in work, family and volunteerism, according to a recent press release. Sherry Bouquet, Lori Gottfried, Nancy Pauly, Dr. Khuswant Pittenger, Ginny Telego and Brenda...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
whbc.com
East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’
PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
wksu.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
ashlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Wayne County sheriff looking for missing man
Robert Barker, 61, from Wooster Township, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Facebook post.
ashlandsource.com
Aspin receives Innovation Award for Childcare Initiative
ASHLAND – Kristin Aspin, Chief Program Officer of Ashland County Community Foundation, received the 2022 Philanthropy Innovation Award from Philanthropy Ohio for leading the Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative. Presented annually by the statewide membership association Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes a funder who has moved philanthropy forward through...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Historical Society hosts Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 11
ASHLAND -- The magic of Christmas will arrive early at the Ashland County Historical Society’s Christmas Candlelight Open House. This year the long-awaited completion of the Freer Children’s Home museum will be open to the public along with the museum’s manor and Noonan houses. Historical Society guests will have the opportunity to view Christmas trees in every room decorated by our fantastic sponsors and other organizations.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Camera catches Cleveland waste collectors tossing recycling bin in trash truck
Cleveland city leaders are trying to figure out why a city waste collection crew took a resident’s recycling bin and put the bin itself in the city’s trash truck for disposal last week.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
wqkt.com
Ashland woman to stand trial for allegedly blowing up her house
An Ashland woman accused of blowing up her home last spring will stand trial on felony arson charges next month. The trial of 62-year old Shawna Davis is scheduled to begin December 13th in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Davis’ house exploded May 29th and prosecutors contend she deliberately allowed it to fill up with natural gas beforehand. If convicted, Davis could spend up to three years behind bars.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
