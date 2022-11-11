Read full article on original website
PopSugar
How Chloe Bailey Inspired Halle to Take More Style Risks on the Red Carpet
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Chloe and Halle Bailey are getting ready for the holidays. Between releasing solo music,...
PopSugar
Susan Alexandra Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Beverage Bag
About two years ago, New York-based accessory designer Susan Alexandra began creating the viral beverage bags you see everyone carrying around today. Only, rather than canvas, plastic, or leather, her accessories were constructed using her signature playful beads. Now, she's reimagining her famous beverage bag for a new holiday collection in partnership with Ketel One Botanical, marking the second collaboration for both brands.
PopSugar
Blac Chyna and the Kardashians Celebrate Dream's Butterfly-Filled 6th Birthday
Little Dream Kardashian is officially 6! Over the weekend, Dream's parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, along with her aunts and grandma Kris Jenner all celebrated her special day. For Blac Chyna and Rob, that meant sharing sweet tribute posts to their little girl, while Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian shared snaps from their niece's butterfly-themed birthday bash.
Eugenio Mastrandrea (‘From Scratch’) on portraying a dying man: ‘Your mind knows that you’re acting, but your body doesn’t’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s been it’s been a lot of things. It’s been an amazing journey; the character and the story and this experience,” declares Italian actor Eugenio Mastrandrea on what starring in the hit Netflix limited series “From Scratch” has meant to him personally. For our recent webchat he adds, “but it’s been tough, I mean the sickness part,” about the unexpected impact that portraying a man dying with cancer has had on him both emotionally and physically. “I was feeling sad, we were in LA,” he recalls, “and [co-star] Lucia [Sardo] came to me and said, ‘honey, you’re a portraying a person...
PopSugar
22 Lindsay Lohan Movies to Celebrate Her Comeback in "Falling For Christmas"
Lindsay Lohan's comeback is officially underway. Nov. 10 marked the release of "Falling for Christmas," a festive romantic comedy that showcases the comedy skills Lohan became known for in her early films, but it's Lohan's first mainstream film in more than a decade. Nearly 25 years ago, Lohan burst into...
PopSugar
Check Out the 2022 MTV EMA Winners, Including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Sam Smith
She has already broken the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify after the release of the highly anticipated "Midnights" album last month, and now Taylor Swift has further recognition that she's reached icon status after bagging four awards at the 2022 MTV EMAs. The "Anti-Hero" singer took home the awards for best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video, making her the most successful nominee of the evening. Nicki Minaj bagged two awards for best song and best hip-hop, while Harry Styles won best live and best UK & Ireland act.
PopSugar
Shop the Best Swimsuits From "The White Lotus" Season 2 So Far
Stylish swimsuits are even more plentiful than Aperol Spritzes in "The White Lotus" season two. The HBO show's second installment is set at a seaside resort in Sicily where the characters lounge around in chic vacation attire as suspense builds around the mysterious deaths teased in the premiere. The swimwear...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
