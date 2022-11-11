She has already broken the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify after the release of the highly anticipated "Midnights" album last month, and now Taylor Swift has further recognition that she's reached icon status after bagging four awards at the 2022 MTV EMAs. The "Anti-Hero" singer took home the awards for best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video, making her the most successful nominee of the evening. Nicki Minaj bagged two awards for best song and best hip-hop, while Harry Styles won best live and best UK & Ireland act.

2 DAYS AGO