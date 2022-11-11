ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Want to Keep Garden Critters Away? You Need to Try This Dollar Tree Hack

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5DXJ_0j7cBi0L00

This is way better than using plastic!

Now that the fall season is here and winter is around the corner, many people are tending to their gardens a bit more to keep them protected from garden pests that especially like to come around during these cooler seasons to stock up on food from the gardens. And if you’re a gardener that doesn’t like when they come around to munch on your plants, then this hack from gardener and TikTok user @aussienation is perfect for you!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sure, you can always install fancy planter cages to keep garden critters and pests away, however, if you’re on a tight budget and are looking for a cheaper way to get the job done, then simply purchase a $1.25 mesh bag (keeping in mind how many bags you’ll need for each plant) from the Dollar Tree, place an unused tomato cage around the plant you wish to protect, then put the mesh bag over the cage, tightening the drawstring to keep it covered.

We love that it’s so easy to do and effective at keeping your garden protected from unwanted guests .

What’s even better is it’s so much better than using plastic because it’s better for the environment and you can continue to reuse these mesh bags as often as you need to and for multiple purposes.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
CNET

Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
MICHIGAN STATE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
592
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy