Want to Keep Garden Critters Away? You Need to Try This Dollar Tree Hack

Now that the fall season is here and winter is around the corner, many people are tending to their gardens a bit more to keep them protected from garden pests that especially like to come around during these cooler seasons to stock up on food from the gardens. And if you’re a gardener that doesn’t like when they come around to munch on your plants, then this hack from gardener and TikTok user @aussienation is perfect for you!

Sure, you can always install fancy planter cages to keep garden critters and pests away, however, if you’re on a tight budget and are looking for a cheaper way to get the job done, then simply purchase a $1.25 mesh bag (keeping in mind how many bags you’ll need for each plant) from the Dollar Tree, place an unused tomato cage around the plant you wish to protect, then put the mesh bag over the cage, tightening the drawstring to keep it covered.

We love that it’s so easy to do and effective at keeping your garden protected from unwanted guests .

What’s even better is it’s so much better than using plastic because it’s better for the environment and you can continue to reuse these mesh bags as often as you need to and for multiple purposes.

