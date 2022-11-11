ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Waddle, Smith-Schuster Will Reward DFS Player in Week 10

By Shawn Childs
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XACRb_0j7cBVTm00

The Dolphins' and Chiefs' wide receivers will be in a lot of winning lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 10.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After nine weeks, only four wide receivers averaged more than 20.00 fantasy points. The only outliers in the top-15 rankings based on the season-long drafts over the summer are Amari Cooper (9th), Tyler Lockett (10th), Christian Kirk (12th), and Brandon Aiyuk (14th).

Week 10 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

Here’s a look at the best mid-tier wide receiver plays in Week 10:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (DraftKings – $6,900/FanDuel – $6,900)

Despite quiet stats over his last two starts (7/69 and 4/55) and minimal production from Week 4 to Week 7 (5/22), St. Brown still has an upper-tier salary at DraftKings. The Lions’ passing attack hasn’t been the same with D’Andre Swift injured and the team recently traded T.J. Hockenson. Last season, St. Brown didn’t make an impact in his two games (6/70 and 4/23) against the Bears, but his best stats came later in the year.

Chicago ranks 12th in wide receiver defense (94/1,287/6), with massive failure in two matchups (MIN – 22/223/1 and MIA – 17/278/2). Detroit’s offense looks to be moving in the wrong direction and their defense may struggle to get Chicago off the field. St. Brown’s possession style of play gives him upside in targets, but he needs a touchdown to reach a playable fantasy number.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings – $7,600/FanDuel – $7,600)

Waddle continues to play second fiddle to Tyreek Hill in the Dolphins’ offense, but he still ranks seventh in wide receiver scoring (164.90 fantasy points), with a high steady floor over the past month (6/129, 4/88, 8/106/2, and 5/85/1). Waddle's best showing came in Week 2 (11/171/2), but he has six targets or fewer in five of his nine starts.

The Browns will try to shorten the passing window for Tua Tagovailoa, possibly leading to quicker throws to Waddle. His price point requires more than 30.00 fantasy points to fill his salary bucket, which requires Cleveland to play well offensively in this game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings – $6,000/FanDuel – $7,000)

After a slow start to the season over five games (22/257), fantasy gamers had doubts about whether Smith-Schuster would be a valuable fantasy asset in 2022. Over the past three games, he caught 22 of his 25 targets for 325 yards and two touchdowns, moving him to 13th in wide receiver scoring (113.20 fantasy points). Patrick Mahomes likes to spread the ball around to his wideouts, but he averages more than 40 passes per game.

The Jaguars fell to 22nd in defending wide receivers (34.79 FPPG). They had the most trouble in three matchups (13/153/4, 23/240/2, and 15/189/2). Kansas City has been up and down running the ball of late, giving the Chiefs’ wide receivers a better chance to shine. Smith-Schuster has a favorable price but needs more consistent targets to reach a higher floor. I expect his touchdown production to improve down the stretch.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Athlon Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Suing Nike, per His Official Statement

The rumors are true. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, per an announcement he just published to Twitter.  Beckham, 30, details an unfortunate experience with Nike, which he says did not honor the details and commitments of their partnership.  The veteran free agent is now ...
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Athlon Sports

Texans Claim Former Cardinals Running Back On Waivers

It's been a busy 24 hours for running back Eno Benjamin. On Monday, Benjamin was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a surprise move after he started three games earlier this season. A day later, he has a new team. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday, the team tweeted. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy