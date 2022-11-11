ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died at the age of 66.

The actor’s rep told TMZ Conroy died following a short battle with cancer.

In addition to “ Batman: The Animated Series ”, Conroy voiced the iconic Dark Knight in multiple video games, including the “Batman: Arkham” franchise, as well as other animated movies.

In 2022 Conroy wrote “Finding Batman”, a short story in which Conroy discussed his childhood trauama, what it was like to be a gay actor in Hollywood and how playing Batman resonated with him.

Mark Hamill, voiced The Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series”, called Conroy “perfection.”

“He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother,” Hamill said in a statement published by Variety .
“He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Tara Strong, who provided the voice of Batgirl, shared a photo of her and Conroy, writing, “There will never be another.”

“Warner Bros. Animation is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy,” WB Animation said .
“His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy.”

Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy.

