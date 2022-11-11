ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker Nancy Pelosi & Gov. Chris Sununu Sunday on “This Week”

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8m6n_0j7cB7cp00

HEADLINERS

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

(D) Speaker of the House

Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Michelle Cottle

New York Times Editorial Board Member

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

