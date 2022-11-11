Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Janiec named Kern County first district 'Resident of the Year,' gets CCAP award -- WITH PHOTO GALLERY
There was an enthusiastic full house Wednesday night at the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest when Dave Janiec received the 2022 CCAP Leadership Award for his many years of service with the China Lake Alliance and his advocacy supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division China Lake. CCAP stands for...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 11/14/2022 – 11/18/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of November 14 – November 18, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Long-time resident celebrates 90th birthday
It was only one candle, but it packed a wallop. The single candle on the cake at Gerry Wisdom's birthday party Saturday was really standing in for 90. It wasn't an ordinary candle, though. Before blowing it out, Wisdom held the candle up and it played Happy Birthday as the large crowd of her friends and family joined in the song.
news-ridgecrest.com
Patriot Saloon has its grand opening Friday
By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–The Patriot Saloon, 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd, had their soft opening a few weeks ago, but tonight they celebrate with Live Music. A large part of the saloon is still under construction; with 3000 square feet to remodel, it may take a while. For tonight the band and patrons will hang out at the front of building.
