PC Magazine
DeviantArt Launches AI Art Generator
DeviantArt has joined the AI art space through the launch of its AI generator DreamUp. The online art community site has promised concerned creators that the AI will be “safe and fair" to their work, after initially prompting backlash for the move. In an attempt to allay artists’ fears...
ComicBook
Manga Creator Demands Payment After Elon Musk Uses Their Art
It would put things lightly right now to say Twitter is a hot mess. Following a staggeringly expensive acquisition, businessman Elon Musk is now the site's CEO. In their short time at the helm, Twitter has come under fire for everything from paywalled services to publicized disinformation. And now, a manga artist previously exploited by Musk is now demanding payment for the incident.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Gizmodo
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
10 games like Skyrim that'll satisfy your need for adventure
Seek the best games like Skyrim if you're ready to retire from being the Dragonborn
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
Fortnite partnering with huge YouTube creator in Mr. Beast
Fortnite has revealed a crossover with YouTube sensation Mr. Beast. Fortnite is getting involved with yet another digital content creator but not in the way you think. Historically, the gaming giant has partnered up with the likes of Ninja, Chica, and Ali-A. Those names, and all of the others, make sense as they were creators who played the game.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Teddiursa evolution: How to get Ursaring & Ursaluna
Teddiursa now has two evolutions to discover in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together a guide to help you get both Ursaring and Ursaluna. The Johto region’s adorable Teddiursa has always been able to evolve into Ursaring in Pokemon Go, but following the November 2022 Community Day, another evolution has been added to the family: Ursaluna.
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
one37pm.com
Top Metaverse Platforms to Know
The metaverse has become a hot topic in recent years. Though its origin is rooted in a 90s science fiction novel, the metaverse gained popularity once it was brought to the forefront of the lexicon in Ready Player One. It is described in the oxford dictionary as a “virtual-reality space...
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Hypes NYC Visit With New Art
Attack on Titan's creator, Hajime Isayama, turned quite a few heads when he announced that he would be a part of this year's Anime NYC convention, with this upcoming appearance marking the first time that the legendary mangaka has arrived in North America. With Attack on Titan's manga already coming to an end years ago, it will be interesting to see what information Isayama reveals at the upcoming convention, but the artist has given fans a hilarious new sketch that sees the likes of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi hitting New York City.
otakuusamagazine.com
New Cowboy Bebop Comic Revisits the Netflix Remake
Netflix’s take on Cowboy Bebop came and went in a season, but tie-ins live on. Even in its absence, we’re still exploring this reimagined world through novels and comics. One such installment, “Supernova Swing,” drops this month from Titan Comics. The collection is an assembly of several issues, finally under one cover so you can read the whole story at one go.
ZDNet
The metaverse's biggest unknown: Where we go from here
Technologies at large scale don't behave the same as technologies at smaller scales. I think about that a lot regarding the evolution of the internet. I think about that with the metaverse. The idea of a new immersive interactive platform for worldwide communication, most visibly brought back into life by...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Anime Reveals Ending Artists
The full title of the show is The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady, but who could possibly fit that in a reasonable headline? Not us! The yuri isekai TV anime is based on the light novels of the same name, and a fresh update is here to announce the show’s ending theme song details and reveal a new trailer.
Collider
‘Clash of Clans’ Invades Comic Books in ‘The Books of Clash: Volume 1’ Cover [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the cover of The Books of Clash: Volume 1: Legendary Legends of Legendarious Achievery, the first volume of a new graphic novel inspired by the popular games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The first volume of the collection is set to be published in May 2023 by Gene Luen Yang and illustrated by Les McClaine and Alison Acton.
TechRadar
God of War Ragnarok's inspirations come from a surprising source
God of War Ragnarok might be a fantastic showcase of modern AAA gaming, but its gaming inspirations run deep. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams discussed the games that helped shape his vision for the PS5 action adventure in an interview with IGN (opens in new tab). All five are NES titles, some of which you can play right now via Nintendo Switch Online's streamable NES library.
Twitter Will Let Brands Verify Associated Accounts Following Parody Chaos
To those on the outside, it appears Elon Musk is making Twitter changes based on little more than impulse, and that hasn't proven particularly fruitful. Musk rallied hard on the notion of bringing "power to the people" by charging them $8 per month for a verification badge — meaning, of course, that the badge would be completely worthless when it came to actually verifying the authenticity of an account. Twitter's new owner seemed to dismiss those concerns early by, for example, replying to a tweet about the potential issue with a crying laughing emoji face.
Top Entertainment Franchises on YouTube: A Special Report
Long before the internet existed, fanzines ruled. Fans’ original user-generated content (UGC), hot takes appeared in homemade magazines, often photocopied and stapled together. Today, there’s YouTube, where fans can post their passion for all things media in millions of videos that range from full-fledged DIY movies to clips under 30 seconds off video games based on films or TV shows. Think fan expression, ardor and marketing all rolled into one. Yes, the franchise owners and corporations may release content as trailers, interviews or more, but across the board those official contributions are dwarfed by the conversations devotees are having with one...
