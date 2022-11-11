The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB team just completed their second game of the 2022-23 regular season. They got the win against the Cal Bears by a final score of 90-79. This game was played in St. Louis, though, for the Citi Shamrock Classic. Both Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith, Cal’s head coach, hailed from St. Louis. The game was a collaboration among both institutions to play each other in the coaches’ roots of St. Louis. Additionally, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is where the Irish won the 2001 national championship. This was also the first ever College Women’s Basketball game aired on NBC. Notre Dame on NBC took on a different meaning today with the WBB taking center stage on NBC.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO