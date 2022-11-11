Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Boston College Eagles Week
I haven’t even thought for a second about the holidays coming up and I’m going to need to start shopping for Christmas gifts soon. What is happening? I guess time flies when you’re having so much fun running a huge project with so many moving parts and competing priorities and folks who don’t technically report to you and moving goalposts from leadership on what they truly want!!!
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against Navy
Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish threw up the skull and shamrocks, spotted the enemy in open water and unloaded a glorious round of cannon fire - but they assumed too early they had sunk the Navy Midshipmen. They had to weather a major storm and nearly ran aground in treacherous waters outside Baltimore before finally righting the ship and I am all out of nautical metaphors. Notre Dame won a textbook never-really-in-doubt-but-still-super-annoying Navy game 35-32. Let’s do the things.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Notre Dame Football: Week 12 Irish bowl projections are back to being diverse
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 7-3 with the win over the Navy Midshipmen, which absolutely didn’t move the needle one way or the other nationally. Most of the bowl projections for the Irish are still with the Gator or Holiday Bowls with a grab bag of possible opponents.
Notre Dame Football: Irish VS USC will be in prime time
For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC. While many have downplayed Notre...
Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Defeat Cal 90-79 in the Citi Shamrock Classic
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish WBB team just completed their second game of the 2022-23 regular season. They got the win against the Cal Bears by a final score of 90-79. This game was played in St. Louis, though, for the Citi Shamrock Classic. Both Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith, Cal’s head coach, hailed from St. Louis. The game was a collaboration among both institutions to play each other in the coaches’ roots of St. Louis. Additionally, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is where the Irish won the 2001 national championship. This was also the first ever College Women’s Basketball game aired on NBC. Notre Dame on NBC took on a different meaning today with the WBB taking center stage on NBC.
