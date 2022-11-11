ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

1011now.com

Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
News Channel Nebraska

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
klkntv.com

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces two Cabinet appointments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s governor-elect, Jim Pillen, announced on Monday that he will be retaining John Albin and Eric Dunning. Albin is the labor commissioner and will remain in his role for the next four years. “John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and...
KETV.com

Nebraska foster children advocate Carol Stitt dies at 68

Neb. — Nebraska lost a tireless advocate for foster children on Wednesday. Carol Stitt passed away at the age of 68 — she'd been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Stitt was the first executive director of the Foster Care Review Board in 1982. She helped write...
klin.com

Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
MARSHALL, MN
KETV.com

Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement

OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
