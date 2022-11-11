Read full article on original website
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
Why Jackass Forever Turned Out to be a Massive Success
Even a global pandemic or a 12-year break couldn’t stop these adrenaline junkies at the box office. The fourth main edition in the long-running brand, Jackass Forever, was a huge box office hit on its opening weekend. After 12 years, Johnny Knoxville, Stevo-O Jackass, Chris Pontius, and the rest...
Movie Review: Action Point
One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
‘American Dreamer’ Review: Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine Make an Appealing Odd Couple
Few actors are as effective conveying misanthropy as Peter Dinklage. With his arch line readings and endlessly expressive face, the actor excels at portraying damaged souls possessing an underlying vulnerability. It’s what makes him so perfect for the starring role in the new film scripted by Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures) in which he plays an embittered economic professor desperately searching for happiness but failing miserably at every turn. American Dreamer, recently showcased as the opening night film of the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, is the sort of acerbic black comedy that feels like a throwback to the more cinematically...
Movie Review: The Unfolding
Let’s put it this way, The Unfolding was an attempt at something that could have been great had the budget been more impressive and if the script had been a little more direct. In a big way, this movie feels like an offshoot of the Paranormal Activity franchise thanks to the found footage style of filming that a lot of people have taken to over the years. The idea of the world being on the brink of nuclear war is an interesting part of this movie that is brought in now and again, as though to remind the audience that something terrible is imminent, even though it doesn’t appear to be that serious to anyone other than the actors who don’t look that worried. Of course, when a malevolent spirit is said to inhabit the house, it’s kind of a growing concern that’s tough to ignore in favor of world news when one really thinks about it. But for much of the movie, those who are essentially stuck in this home don’t exactly react in ways that might make one think that they’re truly afraid. Mild concern becomes a part of the story that’s easy to see and relate to, but outright terror doesn’t appear to be something that this movie was meant to inspire. It if was, then someone must have missed the memo.
Van Helsing Film Series Detailed
Van Helsing has long been a name heavily associated with the various other monsters and monster-themed stories, especially those in the ownership of Universal, that have been the biggest staples of them all. Van Helsing blended all of the elements of the classic Universal Horror Monster movies into one action-packed movie with Hugh Jackman as an infamous monster hunter. While the movie featured all of the famous characters and homage to those characters, as well as the essence of the classic movies, the Van Helsing film, didn’t hit expectations, but it’s a favorite to some. Below, we’ve detailed the Van Helsing film series, the inspiration for the film, the other classic factors behind the film, such as the Universal monsters, and more.
The Cast of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ Then and Now
The beloved film turns 30 this year. The euphoric feeling of Christmas wrapped up in a cinematic experience. Even though not everybody agreed that the sequel lived up to the original, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has a special place in all our hearts. Kevin McCallister is stranded and alone in the big apple on the holidays. A goofy cute kid up against two not-so-intelligent criminals, Harry and Marv. What’s not to love?
Reasons Why “The Jane Austen Book Club” is Unbearable to Jane Austen Fans
If you belong to the vast amount of dedicated Jane Austen Fans, then you probably have heard of the movie “The Jane Austen Book Club” that came out in 2007, and you were potentially drawn in by the concept. Perhaps you even thought of creating such a book club for your own friends’ group?
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
5 Best Shows like Mayans M.C.
The much-loved Mayans M.C., as we all know, is the spin-off of its popular predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. The show revolves around the Mayans Motorcycle Club and its story of fighting for redemption with hints of crime, power struggle, and rebellion. The never-ending praises and popularity of the Mayans can...
Five Underrated Disney Characters- A Compilation
Disney movies are always a return to our childhood, aren’t they? No matter if we’re 19, 25, or 53. We laugh, cry, and reminisce about our youth or days spent at home with snacks in front of the TV. Although I generally like discussing Disney, this list will...
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
Aldis Hodge is a 36-year-old American actor known for various roles like in the TNT series Leverage (2008-2015), Straight outta Compton(2015), and most recently, 2022’s DC Black Adam. If you didn’t immediately recognize this actor, you need a refresher because he’s been on our screens for most of his life.
Draco Malfoy – The Blond Bully of Hogwarts
Draco Malfoy is one of the prime characters of the “Harry Potter” film series, played by the talented Tom Felton. Tom was born in England on September 22nd, 1997. He had the opportunity to appear as Draco Malfoy in the first Harry Potter film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” in 2001. The cheeky blond kid was immediately chosen as he was perfect for the role. He continued to play Draco for the next eight movies of the series.
Who is Hayley Atwell?
Hayley Atwell is a British-American actress with exceptional acting abilities. She is known as the “Queen of Period Dramas” and has received Golden Globe and Olivier nominations. She was recently reported to be filming Mission Impossible with her supposed lover Tom Cruise. If you want to learn more...
Alice in Wonderland Film Series
Alice in Wonderland has been a beloved name since the first book that detailed the adventures of young Alice in the mysterious Wonderland, her experiences that led to such adventures, and beyond. Since the first book by Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was released in 1865, countless other retellings and other variations of the classic Alice in Wonderland story have been twisted for vast audiences. Of the vast retellings and releases of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that have all been popular in their way, the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland movies have been the most outstanding and fan-favorite since they released them. One of the reasons for the success of the live-action films may have been the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the peak of his character acting career. Below, we’ve detailed the Alice in Wonderland films from Disney that featured Johnny Depp in a significant yet supporting role and other histories about the infamous book and its other renditions.
The Russo Brothers Aren’t Coming Back To Marvel Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed when the Russo Brothers came in with Captain America: Winter Solider. Funny thing is, this came as a total shock as the only known credits on The Russo Brothers’ resume were You, Me, and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, two comedies that weren’t received all too well. Anthony and Joe worked well under the Marvel umbrella, writing and directing not one but four excellent features in the MCU: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Avengers: Endgame.
Interesting Facts About Leon: The Professional
It’s been a decade since the launch of Leon—the professional. The world recognizes it as one of the best crime movies ever made. The director wrote this movie within a month and made it a top hit by choosing fantastic performers. The film stars Natalie Portman (Mathilda) as...
Only Murders in the Building- A Review
Finally, a new mystery comedy-drama series, huh? It seems like we cannot get enough of them in this day and age; people love crime paired with refreshing comedy. The first ten-episode season of “Only Murders in the Building” premiered on Hulu in August 2021 and due to its success, a second season has been produced and released this year.
41, An Impossible Time Travel Story
Our story starts when our main character, Aidan, is approached by a man who looks exactly like him. The man tells Aidan not to go to the Heathscape Motel before running away. Aidan attempts to chase after the man but cannot catch up to him. Later, he tries to tell his best friends Nick and Jess about what happened, but they don’t believe him. Eventually, curiosity gets the better of Aidan, and he decides to visit the Heathscape motel. Once he gets there, he’s shocked to find out that his ex, Lauren is the receptionist. After swearing that his being there coincides, Aidan asks her if he’s been there. She tells him that he hasn’t.
5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Best Man:The Final Chapters
The Best Man: The Final Chapters is the final installment in The Best Man franchise, and we’re sad that this is the last time we’ll see some of our favorite characters on screen together. Creator Malcolm D Lee is bringing back the story of this group of successful African-American friends almost a decade after The Best Man Holiday (2013). This new show will be airing on Peacock TV. And although it will be a limited series, we are happy we’re getting this much after ten years.
