Survey Highlights Need for Quality Product Content
CHICAGO — 1WorldSync, the leading global product content platform for brands and retailers, today released its 2022 Consumer Product Benchmark Report showing inflation’s significant impact on consumers. The report — featuring data from a survey of 1,650 shoppers across the United States and Canada — found that 63% of consumers plan to pull back spending to adjust for rising costs.
UpNano Joins MIT.nano Consortium
Provider of ultra-high resolution 3D printing becomes sustaining member of industry group. MIT.nano has announced that UpNano US Inc., a company that manufactures and supplies high-precision and high-resolution 3D printing instruments for academia and industry, has joined the MIT.nano Consortium. This engagement, initially planned for two years, will include locating one of UpNano’s NanoOne 1000 instruments in MIT.nano.
Medius Welcomes Cashbook-growing Roster of ISV Solution
Medius has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for ISVs. London – Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius. Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to...
