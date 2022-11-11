The Republican Red Whimper

Related
MAGA World Enraged After Republican VA Lt. Gov. Dumps Trump
The MAGA world has erupted in outrage after Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears denounced former President Donald Trump following underwhelming GOP midterm performances. Sears, a Republican who in 2020 served as national chair of the group Black Americans to Re-Elect President Trump, said during a Fox Business interview on Thursday...
Republicans' chances of winning the Senate are improving
A month ago, Democrats had a 7-in-10 chance of keeping the majority in the US Senate in the midterm elections, according to a forecasting model built by the wizards over at FiveThirtyEight.
Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Republicans of “Messing with the People” on ‘The View’: “Do Your Job!”
The talk of politics continued today on The View, one day after the midterm elections, and the ladies opened up about their thoughts on whether Democrats and Republicans will be able to work together going forward. This prompted Whoopi Goldberg to go on an impassioned rant where she accused the GOP of “messing with the people.”
Popculture
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
Did Mar-a-Lago Crowd Try to Leave While Trump Was Speaking?
A video shared on Twitter Tuesday show parts of the crowd head toward the exit while former President Trump was announcing his next presidential run.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who won re-election in New Hampshire, discusses the state of the Republican party. Sununu also talks about GOP candidate Don Bolduc, who lost to Sen. Maggie Hassan after spreading conspiracies.
Donald Trump Says 'Saturday Night Live' Will Be Canceled After Jan 6 Sketch
Donald Trump has once again suggested that Saturday Night Live will be canceled, days after it lampooned the January 6 committee's ninth and possible final hearing. In a statement on Truth Social, the former president reverted back to his common tactic of attacking a TV show or news network he does not like by suggesting it is suffering from low ratings, as well as saying the long-running sketch show is no longer "funny or smart."
Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds
Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”Read it at MLive
On GPS: Bill Maher's prediction for 2024
Comedian Bill Maher talks to Fareed about cancel culture, Trump voters and Trump's future moves.
NBC News
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
Greatest Self-Own Ever? Kari Lake's Election Whine Gets Mocked On Twitter
The conspiracy theorist's complaint about the election could be more of a confession, her critics say.
Popculture
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
Donald Trump Hit With Dumpty Trumpty Nickname, The MAGA Tears Are Delicious
Donald Trump was blessed with a new nickname, Dumpty Trumpty, this after the "Red Wave" he predicted in the midterms fell short. The post Donald Trump Hit With Dumpty Trumpty Nickname, The MAGA Tears Are Delicious appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HuffPost
199K+
Followers
11K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 6