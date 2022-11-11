The Republican Red Whimper

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”Read it at MLive

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO