Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County homicide: Crime Stoppers offering reward after woman's body found on road
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in a Potter County homicide. The body of Alexandria Nicole Lilly, 27, was found Sunday on the side of N. Givens Avenue, between Hwy 287 and Broadway. The Potter County Sheriff's Office has not said how Lilly died,...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide after woman's body found
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found over the weekend. The body of Alexandria Nicole Lilly, 27, was found Sunday on N. Givens Avenue. The sheriff's office has not said how she died. Anyone with information about...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Comments / 0