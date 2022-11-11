Missing Korean War soldier finally gets proper burial decades later

BELVEDERE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- An Illinois soldier who went missing during the Korean War has been buried with military honors in Belvedere.

Army Corporal William Zoellick, of Des Plaines, was 18 in 1950 when he was reported missing in action.

He died in a POW camp and his remains were identified in February of this year.

His nephew, Arthur Zoellick was present for the ceremony in Belvedere. He spoke to CBS 23 in Rockford.

“It was, like I say, it was mind-blowing almost, I still don’t know how to react,” said Arthur. “I am very fortunate to be here to help him, I mean I was three years old when he passed away.”

The burial was attended by veterans, first-responders and children from local schools.

“We need to keep our government looking, so we can bring the remains back to those poor families who are still looking," Wayne Kirkpatrick, with the veterans organization Rolling Thunder.

Corporal Zoellick’s brothers have all died. His nephew was the only family member in attendance for the ceremony.

