IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-3-4
(one, three, four)
Pick 3 Midday
3-6-9
(three, six, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
2-4-0-9
(two, four, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
9-9-8-6
(nine, nine, eight, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
