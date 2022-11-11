IA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-0-9

(two, four, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-8-6

(nine, nine, eight, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

