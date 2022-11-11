FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
02-13-33-44-52, Cash Ball: 3
(two, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
06-16-18-28-31
(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Jackpot Triple Play
01-11-14-31-41-46
(one, eleven, fourteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,000,000
Mega Millions
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
5-8, FB: 2
(five, eight; FB: two)
Pick 2 Midday
0-9, FB: 1
(zero, nine; FB: one)
Pick 3 Evening
2-0-6, FB: 2
(two, zero, six; FB: two)
Pick 3 Midday
9-4-4, FB: 1
(nine, four, four; FB: one)
Pick 4 Evening
4-4-2-6, FB: 2
(four, four, two, six; FB: two)
Pick 4 Midday
4-8-8-0, FB: 1
(four, eight, eight, zero; FB: one)
Pick 5 Evening
0-0-9-5-8, FB: 2
(zero, zero, nine, five, eight; FB: two)
Pick 5 Midday
6-6-9-2-6, FB: 1
(six, six, nine, two, six; FB: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
