ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash Ball

06-09-15-31, Cash Ball: 2

(six, nine, fifteen, thirty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Lucky For Life

02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-6

(nine, four, six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-2-1

(seven, seven, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-5-1

(nine, three, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Kentucky man claims $2 million in Powerball drawing

A Kentucky man from Marshall County has claimed the largest prize won in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize of $1 million. He added the Power Play option to the ticket, doubling the prize to $2 million.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

App State hands Louisville third straight one-point loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 16 points, freshman Justin Abson made a hook shot in the lane with 35.5 seconds left and Appalachian State beat Louisville 61-60 on Tuesday night for the Cardinals third straight one-point loss. Louisville (0-3) has lost its first three home games of a season for the first time since 1940-41, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Abson’s make in the closing seconds was App State’s first field goal since the 6:59 mark when it led 57-45. El Ellis keyed the comeback, scoring his ninth straight point for the Cardinals with 24.2 left. App State guard Tyree Boykin missed the frontend of a 1-and-1 with 11.1 seconds left and Ellis appeared to make a layup at the buzzer, but officials ruled the ball was in his hands.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution guaranteeing the right to bargain collectively. The amendment assures workers may join forces in “negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.” Proponents on Tuesday said it will lead to higher wages and healthier working conditions. A leading business opponent said it will give businesses another reason not to locate or expand in the Prairie state. The measure in last week’s election was closely watched in Illinois and beyond as a gauge of public support for the labor movement, which has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections. The announcement by Scott, who was urged to challenge McConnell by Trump, came hours before the former president was expected to launch a comeback bid for the White House. It escalated a long-simmering feud between Scott, who led the Senate Republican’s campaign arm this...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities didn’t do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent, according to results of a Senate investigation released Tuesday. A Senate panel highlighted results of the 18-month investigation of off-site health care for migrants previously held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the privately owned and operated Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. The panel heard testimony from a detained migrant mother who was transported in shackles to be brusquely probed by a gynecologist and then injected with a contraceptive without explanation. The investigation focused on off-site consultations and treatment provided by gynecologist Dr. Mahendra Amin to women under the oversight of ICE officials in the Department of Homeland Security.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dispute averted over special election to fill Kiggans' seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate on Tuesday announced an agreement to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a possible legal fight over who could set the election for the Virginia Beach-based 7th District, the outcome of which won’t affect the balance of power in the narrowly divided chamber. The question of authority arose after the GOP-controlled House insisted in September that it was no longer in session but the Democratic-controlled Senate said it was. State law says that if a legislative vacancy occurs while the part-time General Assembly is recessed, the governor calls the special election to fill it. If the General Assembly is in session, legislative leaders — the president pro tempore in the case of a Senate vacancy — “may immediately issue the writ to call the election,” the law says.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy