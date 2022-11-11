Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana’s highly anticipated gubernatorial race less than a year away, both of the state’s U.S. senators say they have considered running for governor and plan on announcing their decisions soon, possibly in the coming days. During a routine press call Tuesday, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters that he considered the gubernatorial race, hasmade a decision and will “make that announcement later this week,” The Advocate reports. Cassidy’s comment comes a day after Louisiana’s other senator and fellow Republican, John Kennedy, made a similar statement. “Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times,” Kennedy said in a statement Monday. ”(My wife) and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.” Cassidy was first elected to congress in 2015 and easily won reelection in 2020. Last week, Kennedy clinched a second six-year Senate term while fending off 12 challengers and avoiding a runoff.
