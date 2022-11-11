ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

4-7-8-3, Wild: 6

(four, seven, eight, three; Wild: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

