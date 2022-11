Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to possess small amounts of medical marijuana legally purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. His unilateral action brought a quick and strongly worded response from the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. He said the action reflected the governor’s approach to governing: “As always, he seems to relish ruling by decree instead of by the law.”

