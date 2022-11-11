RI Lottery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a leader of the Democratic-controlled state Senate on Tuesday announced an agreement to hold a special election in January to fill the seat of GOP state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress this month. The agreement averts a possible legal fight over who could set the election for the Virginia Beach-based 7th District, the outcome of which won’t affect the balance of power in the narrowly divided chamber. The question of authority arose after the GOP-controlled House insisted in September that it was no longer in session but the Democratic-controlled Senate said it was. State law says that if a legislative vacancy occurs while the part-time General Assembly is recessed, the governor calls the special election to fill it. If the General Assembly is in session, legislative leaders — the president pro tempore in the case of a Senate vacancy — “may immediately issue the writ to call the election,” the law says.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO