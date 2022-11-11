RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
02-23-29-42-46, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $207,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-9-1-1
(three, nine, one, one)
Numbers Midday
5-9-3-8
(five, nine, three, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
Wild Money
01-18-22-33-34, Extra: 27
(one, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Extra: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $177,000
Comments / 0