CBS Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Portuguese star 'betrayed' by Manchester United; slams Erik ten Hag, Wayne Rooney

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by the club in a scathing Sunday night interview with Piers Morgan in the United Kingdom. Ronaldo, set to head to the Qatar World Cup with Portugal, likely his last as a player given his age (37), said he was being forced out by United boss Erik ten Hag and others at the club. He even took shots at former teammate Wayne Rooney, questioned the club's evolution and facilities in what will likely mark the end of his career with the Red Devils as the January transfer window opens soon after the World Cup.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
BBC

C﻿an Ronaldo play for Man Utd again?

M﻿atch of the Day 2 analyst Jermain Defoe has called Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan "disappointing", a sentiment echoed by fellow panellist Jermaine Jenas who said he was "baffled". R﻿onaldo told Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag....
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
BBC

Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
FOX Sports

World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Rugby legend to run 300 miles in a week

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the first of seven long distance runs to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research. The former Leeds Rhinos player was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
BBC

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: 'Quick decision' needed on manager's future, says Miller

A decision on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future has to be quickly "one way or another", says former striker Kenny Miller. Pressure on the Dutchman increased after Saturday's draw with St Mirren, with Celtic extending their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points. Rangers next play against Hibernian on 15...
BBC

Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer

It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC

World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...

