CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Portuguese star 'betrayed' by Manchester United; slams Erik ten Hag, Wayne Rooney
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels betrayed by the club in a scathing Sunday night interview with Piers Morgan in the United Kingdom. Ronaldo, set to head to the Qatar World Cup with Portugal, likely his last as a player given his age (37), said he was being forced out by United boss Erik ten Hag and others at the club. He even took shots at former teammate Wayne Rooney, questioned the club's evolution and facilities in what will likely mark the end of his career with the Red Devils as the January transfer window opens soon after the World Cup.
Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa: Premier League – as it happened
Villa survived the concession of a first-minute goal to record their second win in Unai Emery’s second league game
Dejan Kulusevski Calls Spurs Teammate "One Of The Most Underrated Players In The World"
Kulusevski made the statement in an interview on BBC Match of the Day after Tottenham beat Leeds United 4-3 in their final game before the World Cup.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
BBC
Can Ronaldo play for Man Utd again?
Match of the Day 2 analyst Jermain Defoe has called Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan "disappointing", a sentiment echoed by fellow panellist Jermaine Jenas who said he was "baffled". Ronaldo told Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by the club and has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag....
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Ready To Be Completed
The deal to bring Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is ready and almost finalised.
Mikel Arteta Would Not Have Cristiano Ronaldo At Arsenal, Says Jack Wilshere
Ronaldo is widely expected to leave United in the January transfer window following his destructive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modric still running the show from midfield.
BBC
Kevin Sinfield: Rugby legend to run 300 miles in a week
Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has set off on the first of seven long distance runs to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research. The former Leeds Rhinos player was a teammate of Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, and has raised more than £5m in his name.
BBC
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: 'Quick decision' needed on manager's future, says Miller
A decision on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future has to be quickly "one way or another", says former striker Kenny Miller. Pressure on the Dutchman increased after Saturday's draw with St Mirren, with Celtic extending their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points. Rangers next play against Hibernian on 15...
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
