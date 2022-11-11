Read full article on original website
CCU College, Cosmetology Careers Unlimited-Duluth Has Closed Its Doors
CCU College of Hair, Skin, and Nails in Duluth has made the decision to close its doors. CCU was a locally owned school that has a long history of providing Cosmetology and Esthetics education to students in Downtown Duluth. The school has been providing education in the cosmetology industry for over 50 years.
Shipping Tonnage Report Provides Good News For Port Of Duluth-Superior
The Port of Duluth-Superior received some good news on shipping tonnage over the past month and the past year. The information was included within the general update provided by the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership for their October Summary. There were gains to be recognized all the way around - both...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022
The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth
Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Douglas County’s Snowplow Trucks Now Feature Flashing Green Lights For Safety
It's a new look and from the recent weather forecast - just in time! Douglas County Highway Department's new snowplow trucks are the first in the area to debut the new fluorescent green warning lights - a light style recently approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature. The light style and...
Volunteers Needed Thanksgiving Week For Duluth’s Gobble Gallop
The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
Duluth Fire Department Hosting Final Car Seat Clinic of 2022 Thursday
The Duluth Fire Department is reminding Northland parents and caregivers that their final car seat clinic of the year is coming up this Thursday, November 17. Registration is no longer required and checks at clinics will be completed on a first come, first served basis. The Duluth Fire Department, in...
Downtown Duluth Seeks Trolley Riders For Christmas City Of The North Parade
It's perhaps the biggest event of the holiday season in the Northland. Since 1958, the Christmas City of the North Parade has ushered in the holiday season in the Twin Ports - with it's festive route through downtown Duluth. The 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade will happen...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving
Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze/Thaw Cycle
After an unseasonably warm start to last week, this week ended with a return to reality with freezing rain and snow. It's a reminder that winter is indeed coming and that transition also means outdoor enthusiasts will have to temporarily refrain from using some of Duluth's trails. The City of...
Were You Aware Of This ‘Snow Removal Code’ That Duluth Residents Must Follow?
As messy, winter-like weather approaches parts of the Northland this week, I guess it's time to officially transition into "winter mode'. This means preparing your vehicle while also having hats, gloves, boots and your winter jacket ready. If you're a Duluth resident, that also means brushing up on the Snow...
Annual Duluth Thanksgiving Buffet Brings Back On-Site Dining, But Turkey Shortage Forces Menu Change
The College of St. Scholastica and the DECC in Duluth are excited to announce that the annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet will once again be served at the DECC on Thursday, November 24 in the DECC Ballroom. Unlike the past two years when it was pick up or meal delivery only, individuals will be able to eat at the DECC like in years past.
Amazing Christmas Tours Begin Soon At Glensheen Mansion in Duluth
With flying this week across the Northland, the Christmas City of the North Parade good to go this Friday and Bentleyville opening for the 2022 season Saturday, it's safe to say that the holiday spirit has arrived. There are a lot of festive and fun things to do in the...
Light Up The Northland in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
Flashback Video! A Behind The Scenes Look At Duluth’s Bentleyville “Tour Of Lights”
As the Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" prepares to open for their 2022 season in Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park, it reminds me of the time I got to take a behind the scenes look at the popular attraction. The year was 2015 and the Northland was enjoying the beginning of an...
Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars
This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
