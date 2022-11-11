Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia warming centers, shelters available this winter
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri prepares for anticipated winter weather
JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
KOMU
Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter
COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 15
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. New solutions hope to...
KOMU
$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
KOMU
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to...
KOMU
Public Works to perform traffic study on Forum Boulevard
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
KOMU
2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
KOMU
California-based artist chosen for Eighth Street sculpture after nationwide search
COLUMBIA - Central Bank of Boone County has selected a California-based artist to create a sculpture for its Eighth Street entrance at the downtown bank at Eighth Street and Broadway. After a nationwide selection process, Pontus Willfors was chosen from over 120 artists. The call came after the bank's "People"...
KOMU
Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints
COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
KOMU
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
KOMU
Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time. DBRL's youth and community services...
KOMU
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
BOONE COUNTY − Two local residents were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. Danny Stidham, 72, was slowly driving in the right lane before Carl McDonald, 60, of...
KOMU
Woman arrested after hitting Columbia man with vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KOMU
Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat
FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
KOMU
Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives
COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri. Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to Senate bill 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36. Hours later, the Columbia Public...
KOMU
CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
