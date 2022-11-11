ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

KOMU

Columbia warming centers, shelters available this winter

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri prepares for anticipated winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter

COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the week with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain on the chilly side through next weekend before a slight warm up is possible into the week of thanksgiving. New solutions hope to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Public Works to perform traffic study on Forum Boulevard

COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints

COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Police start death investigation in north Columbia

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Children practice reading with therapy dogs at DBRL's Read to Rover

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) is hosting its Reading to Rover event on Monday starting at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Children, ages 5 and above, will have the chance to read to certified therapy dogs for roughly 15 minutes at a time. DBRL's youth and community services...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN

BOONE COUNTY − Two local residents were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. Danny Stidham, 72, was slowly driving in the right lane before Carl McDonald, 60, of...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat

FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

19-year-old seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a Morgan County crash Sunday night, totaling two vehicles. Aden Buckingham, 19, was riding westbound on Missouri Route 52 in a vehicle with a 16-year-old driver and two other teenagers. The teenage driver traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Brandy...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Education leaders aim for higher substitute teacher incentives

COLUMBIA — New solutions hope to introduce more staff to substitute teacher vacancies across Missouri. Monday afternoon, the State Board of Education met to give final approval to Senate bill 681, which lowered college credit hours requirements for substitute teachers from 60 to 36. Hours later, the Columbia Public...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
COLUMBIA, MO

