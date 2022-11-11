Read full article on original website
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members
This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
Veterans Day 2022: Where can veterans eat free on Friday, Nov. 11? Restaurants deals, discounts
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day
It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military
The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
'Small thank you for their huge service:' Dunkin' honors veterans with a free donut
(WSET) — Dunkin' has a small thank you for veterans. Dunkin’ said they salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. They're honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day, Dunkin' said. "We are giving all retired and active...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s Open and What’s Closed
Veterans Day means some businesses and government offices will be closed. At the same time, several retail stores and restaurants will celebrate those who served with sales and free food and drink for vets and their families. If you’re making plans to celebrate Veterans Day, a Friday date night, or...
Veterans Day freebie: a free meal and a free car wash at Sheetz stores that have a car wash
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free...
Veterans, Active Duty, and Military Families
Our mission at AARP is to empower people to choose how they live as they age, and a key part of that is supporting veterans and their families. We are committed to providing trusted information you can use when you need it. That’s why AARP offers free resources, community programming, and access to discounts to meet the unique needs of veterans and their loved ones.
NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ initiative returns for 2022 with complimentary online notarization for active duty and retired service members
(NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.) — NEWS: NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will run Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, and once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members. The event allows active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam’s secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.
Local Deals for Veterans!
Veterans Day is today and there are tons of freebies and food deals for service members, their families and, of course, veterans – just make sure you have your ID. Here’s a list of what these chains are offering. Chili’s – Active-duty military and vets can dine in...
I wanted to eat like a military service member so I tried an MRE. Here’s how it went
When I first met my now-husband, Dane, he was heading to U.S. Army Ranger school, and during his time there, he wrote me letters on the cardboard packaging of his MREs, or a Meal, Ready-to-Eat, while he was training. According to the Defense Logistics Agency, MREs were designed "to sustain...
