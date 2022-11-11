Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs Record Watch 2022: Week 10 vs. Seahawks
The Bucs finally stopped their losing streak last Sunday, beating the Rams 16-13 on a late touchdown pass from Tom Brady to rookie tight end Cade Otton. The win broke a three-game losing streak and got Tampa Bay back to the top of the NFC South, even with a 4-5 record.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Seahawks: Most Disappointing Players In Week 10
The Bucs got a much needed win on Sunday, beating the Seahawks 21-16 in Germany to move to 5-5 on the season. It was a pretty clean game on both sides of the ball. The offense had balance with 161 yards on the ground, including 105 by Rachaad White. And the defense got right in run defense and got their its takeaway since Week 4.
Pewter Report
Are Bucs Changing Starters Before Next Game?
The Bucs will have a lot to think about during the bye week with a 5-5 record. Momentum is on their side after winning two games in a row as they hold a one-game lead in the NFC South. What changes could take place? Solidifying a couple of starters might take place.
Pewter Report
Week 10 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Seahawks
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer view of of which players...
Pewter Report
Bucs RB White Helps Tampa Bay Dash To 5-5
The Bucs extended their winning streak to two games by beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich, Germany in the first NFL regular-season game held in the country. A big part of the win was due to the impact made by a rookie playmaker (or spielmacher in German) – running back Rachaad White. With Leonard Fournette’s passport issue up in the air until literally just hours before the team’s flight took off for Germany on Thursday, the Bucs stuck to their plan of starting White against the Seahawks.
Pewter Report
Bucs RB Suffers Injury In Win Over Seahawks
The Bucs seem like they are finally on track after back-to-back wins, including a 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday. The passing game was moving as always, but the ground game also got going for the first time since Week 1. As a team, the Bucs totaled 161 yards on the ground, with rookie Rachaad White crossing over the century mark with 105 yards. Leonard Fournette ran for 57 yards and a touchdown, but was ruled doubtful to return for the fourth quarter after picking up a hip injury.
Pewter Report
Bucs RB White Earns “Angry Runs” Scepter On GMFB
Of all the great moments from Rachaad White in the Bucs’ 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Germany, none were more exciting than his stiff arm on Quandre Diggs to close out the third quarter. The stiff arm by White put the exclamation point on his best game as...
Pewter Report
Bucs LB White Stars While Playing With A Heavy Heart
For Bucs inside linebacker Devin White, he played a game in possibly the roughest circumstances imaginable for an NFL player in Tampa Bay’s 21-16 win over Seattle. Not only did the team travel overseas from Tampa to Munich and have to adjust to the extended travel and time change, but White also had to do so after losing his father unexpectedly just three days before Sunday’s game.
