WBKO
Local top ranked Amateur Boxer prepares for Boxing Championship and the 2024 Olympics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you didn’t know by now, Bowling Green is home to the number one amateur middleweight boxer in the country. Ebenezer Griffith has slowly worked his way up the ranks in the world of boxing. “I remember the last time we talked, I was...
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
WBKO
Much Colder Air Ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
WISH-TV
Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
wnky.com
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 7, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 7 – Nov. 10, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. No...
WBKO
Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier on Tuesday, several agencies responded to the scene after a multi-vehicle crash that has turned deadly on Burkesville Road in Barren County, southeast of city limits. According to officials, the accident happened at Burkesville Road (Hwy 90) around the 6700 block in the area...
wcluradio.com
Authorities on scene of fatal crash along Burkesville Road
GLASGOW — Authorities are on scene of a fatal crash along Burkesville Road in eastern Barren County. The crash happened near the intersection of Old Josh Road and Kentucky 90 east. It is about 5 miles outside of the city limits near Vernon School Road. Barren County Sheriff Kent...
