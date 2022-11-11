ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wcluradio.com

Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Much Colder Air Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISH-TV

Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 7, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 7 – Nov. 10, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. No...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier on Tuesday, several agencies responded to the scene after a multi-vehicle crash that has turned deadly on Burkesville Road in Barren County, southeast of city limits. According to officials, the accident happened at Burkesville Road (Hwy 90) around the 6700 block in the area...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Authorities on scene of fatal crash along Burkesville Road

GLASGOW — Authorities are on scene of a fatal crash along Burkesville Road in eastern Barren County. The crash happened near the intersection of Old Josh Road and Kentucky 90 east. It is about 5 miles outside of the city limits near Vernon School Road. Barren County Sheriff Kent...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

