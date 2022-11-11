Read full article on original website
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
New park to be named after Louisville civil rights activist Alberta Jones
Alberta Jones was one of the first Black women to pass the Kentucky bar exam and was the first woman to be named city attorney in Jefferson County.
Out for Blood: Ky. Blood Center urges UK fans to donate during 35th Annual 'Big Blue Crush'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center hopes Cats fans will out donate Tennessee fans during the 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive. The friendly competition between Wildcat and Vols fans helps raise much-needed blood every year. This year's Big Blue Crush started Nov. 14 and continues for the rest of the week.
Louisville social club supporting local businesses, artists celebrates first anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A social club that supports new local businesses and creators celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday. The Somebody Society held an event with around a dozen vendors at Parlour Pizza in downtown Louisville. Local designer Lexie DeLain founded the social club in hopes of bringing people together and promoting local businesses.
Topgolf announces opening date for Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is ready for its Louisville debut. The company announced on Monday that it will open its location at Oxmoor Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Dozens of social media posts show that the golf entertainment complex has been hosting preview events for the past week. The...
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Severns Valley has new pastor in place
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
For North American Livestock Expo vendors, 15 days in Louisville is big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top performers in the world of livestock are all in Louisville for one of the biggest shows of its kind in the country. Not only is it a chance to display animals but for some, it’s very lucrative. “There are thousands of sheep...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
Louisville rescue pup Ethan wins American Humane Hero Dog of the Year award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of our area's favorite dogs, Ethan, now has yet another honor on his name, and this one might be the biggest one yet!. After months of voting, Louisville's survivor pup was declared the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year. Ethan first won the...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
