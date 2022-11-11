ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Severns Valley has new pastor in place

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Record November snowfall across Louisville region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

