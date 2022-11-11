Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says struggling center-fielder Cody Bellinger has the "talent and work ethic" to return to his previous offensive form.
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency
Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
Angels News: Halos Prospect Brings Home Major MiLB Award
He's already starting to rack up the awards at 19-years-old.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA 'Shocks World,' Signs Top Shortstop
Shortstop is one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward Finalists for All-MLB Team
It was no question these guys were going to be recognized for their talents.
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards
On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
Angels News: MLB Veteran Predicts Huge Offseason Move for LA
This would be quite the offseason splash for the Angels.
Angels make final 40-man roster moves before deadline
With 3:00 pm PT being the deadline for the Los Angeles Angels to protect Rule 5 Draft eligible players, the club opted to add two players to the 40-man roster, protecting them from the draft. To add those two players, the Angels designated pitchers Touki Toussaint, Nash Walters, and Rob...
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
1 other pitcher to add after signing Tyler Anderson
The Los Angeles Angels have signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year $39 million dollar deal. Anderson is likely going to be the number two starter behind Shohei Ohtani. The Angels now have Ohtani, Anderson, Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Jose Suarez locked into their 2023 rotation. With Ohtani on the roster, they've used a six-man rotation and I suspect 2023 will be the same in that regard. With that in mind, the Angels need one more starter.
Tyler Anderson deal makes a lot of sense for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels have signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year #39 million dollar deal according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Anderson is the first move of hopefully many this offseason that the Angels have made, as they try to make the postseason for the first time since 2014. For...
Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot
Former big-league GM Jim Bowden makes a bold prediction that Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will sign with the Angels in free agency.
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running
The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
3 prospects the Angels might protect from the Rule 5 Draft
The Los Angeles Angels currently have 40 players on their 40-man roster but can and probably will DFA a couple. With the Rule 5 Draft coming soon, 40-man rosters are due today at 3pm PT. Prospects who are eligible for the draft have to be added to the 40-man roster or else they will be exposed to the draft.
3 free agents the Angels should avoid at all costs
The Los Angeles Angels have a very important offseason coming up. With Shohei Ohtani on the final year of his deal and the Angels being unwilling to trade him before Opening Day, the Angels need to make the most out of this offseason to build a team good enough to compete for the playoffs and entice him to stay long-term.
Angels rumored to be engaged in trade talks for Rays pitching
The latest Angels rumors are a little underwhelming. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Angels have checked in with the Rays about their available pitchers. The Rays have young studs like Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow on their roster. While McClanahan is probably out of the...
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
